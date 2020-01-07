Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) vs. Medical Transcription Billing (NYSE:MTBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 13 1 3.07 Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avalara currently has a consensus target price of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Avalara.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.13% -15.51% -8.69% Medical Transcription Billing -5.01% -8.85% -6.64%

Volatility and Risk

Avalara has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Medical Transcription Billing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $272.10 million 22.94 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -75.13 Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 0.97 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -6.80

Medical Transcription Billing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Transcription Billing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing beats Avalara on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

