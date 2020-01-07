Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,666. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

