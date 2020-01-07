Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 153,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,100. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.34. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avista by 101.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

