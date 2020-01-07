AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.35 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €29.35 ($34.13) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.69 ($32.19).

CS stock opened at €25.33 ($29.45) on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.51.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

