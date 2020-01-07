Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 372,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $770.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -1.69.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,784,200. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after buying an additional 558,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 241,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

