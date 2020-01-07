BaaSid Hits One Day Volume of $100,262.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $100,262.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

