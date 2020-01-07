BAE Systems (LON:BA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 600 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.11 ($8.25).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 595.09 ($7.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 549.17. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.