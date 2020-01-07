BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON BA opened at GBX 595.09 ($7.83) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 549.17.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 627.11 ($8.25).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

