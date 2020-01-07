BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 627.11 ($8.25).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 595.09 ($7.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.17. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77). The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

