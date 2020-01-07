Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bakkavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

BAKK stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138.80 ($1.83). 47,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The stock has a market cap of $805.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.31.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

