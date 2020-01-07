Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAKK has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK stock opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.84) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of $805.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.