Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,190,894.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 448,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,691 shares of company stock worth $4,882,505. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $31,197,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.