Band Protocol (BAND) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $830,494.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.