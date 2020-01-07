Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Sells $17,046.75 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $17,046.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BAND traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.99. 178,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.32 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,654,000 after acquiring an additional 908,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

