Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Ray Anderson Buys 15,000 Shares

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Ray Anderson bought 15,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,099.45).

BGO traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 118.10 ($1.55). 165,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91. Bango plc has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.70 ($2.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.68.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

