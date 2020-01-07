Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Barclays by 52.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth $80,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter worth $108,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.