Barclays Reaffirms Equal weight Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 171 ($2.25) price target (down previously from GBX 174 ($2.29)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.64 ($2.57).

CTEC stock opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.37. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 215,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32), for a total transaction of £378,813.60 ($498,307.81).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

