Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,035 ($53.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,404.50 ($44.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,952.31. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

