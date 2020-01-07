Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,796.67 ($36.79).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,297.50 ($30.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,224.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,351.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

