Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Increased to GBX 820 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target (up from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 696 ($9.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.40 ($9.23).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BDEV opened at GBX 761.20 ($10.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 706.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 646.05. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.