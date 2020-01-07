Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

