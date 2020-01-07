Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.45 ($4.22).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 312.40 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

