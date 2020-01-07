Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKG. HSBC cut shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,138.36 ($54.44).

BKG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,847 ($63.76). 162,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,760.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,204.96. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,382 ($44.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($55.25), for a total transaction of £42,000,000 ($55,248,618.78). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

