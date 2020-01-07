Bezop Trading Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, TOPBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $188,888.00 and $1,347.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00180469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01362332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, LATOKEN, Exrates, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.