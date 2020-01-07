BiblePay (BBP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $281,064.00 and approximately $4,008.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,942,493,621 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

