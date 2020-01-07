BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.32 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.00 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.05900336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00027416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001198 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

