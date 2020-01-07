Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYG. HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,176 ($15.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,152.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,074.89.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

