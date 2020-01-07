Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.00.

NYSE:BIO traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.54. 253,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,706. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.48 and a twelve month high of $384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $19,061,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

