BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.98. 107,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $145.13 and a 12 month high of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,382. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

