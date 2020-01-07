BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 120,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,457. The company has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at $691,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,940 shares of company stock worth $1,836,891. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

