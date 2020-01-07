BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of BEAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 384,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,675. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,199,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

