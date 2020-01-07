Bitblocks (BBK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,389.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $919,290.00 and $29,389.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00052735 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00080286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.35 or 0.99844852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00054184 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 213,513,869 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

