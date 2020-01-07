BitCapitalVendor Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $25.53 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

