Bitcoin Fast Price Tops $0.0044 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $53,724.00 and $905.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052555 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,880.79 or 0.99938928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056210 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001974 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

