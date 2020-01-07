Bitcoin Plus (XBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,442.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $630,473.00 and approximately $19,442.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00059521 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003876 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001147 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000794 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,283 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.