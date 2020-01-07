Bitcoin SV Price Tops $113.78 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $785.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bitkub, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Bibox, Korbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, IDAX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Bitrue, OTCBTC, CoinBene, CoinZest, Kraken, Coinsuper, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io, WazirX, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, MBAex, Binance, DragonEX, Hotbit, Cobinhood, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

