BitcoiNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $19,239.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,112,305 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

