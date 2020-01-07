BitMoney (BIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.00

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BitMoney has a market cap of $6,706.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMoney has traded up 130.6% against the US dollar. One BitMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMoney

BitMoney’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards. BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws.

Buying and Selling BitMoney

BitMoney can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

