Block Array (ARY) Market Capitalization Reaches $10,911.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Block Array has a total market cap of $10,911.00 and $131.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

ARY is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

