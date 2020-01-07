Block-Logic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $87,220.00 and $6.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00060987 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

