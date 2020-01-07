Blockpass Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $292,566.00 and $5,211.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

