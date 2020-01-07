B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 450

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BME. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.64) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

LON:BME traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405.80 ($5.34). 522,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

