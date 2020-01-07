BNP Paribas Lowers Man Group (LON:EMG) to Neutral

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.30). BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMG. Shore Capital lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Man Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 156.35 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 16,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

