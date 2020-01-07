Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $221,601,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 52.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $485,060,000 after buying an additional 457,431 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.28. 9,901,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,455. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.81. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.26.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

