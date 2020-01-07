Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Boeing’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.41.

Shares of BA opened at $333.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.97. Boeing has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

