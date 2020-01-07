BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $670,873.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a market cap of $670,873.00 and $38,387.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00052723 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00079860 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,842.10 or 1.00025909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00058262 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 955,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,347 tokens. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

