Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield Sells 43,194 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BAH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $73.41. 844,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,575. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $78.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

