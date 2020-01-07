BP (LON:BP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Societe Generale cut their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 616.56 ($8.11).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 499.95 ($6.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 482.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 507.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders bought 188 shares of company stock valued at $93,042 in the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

