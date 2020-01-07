BQT (BQTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104,175.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, BQT has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $104,175.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

