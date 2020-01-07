Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £167.90 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £167.90 ($220.86).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

On Tuesday, November 5th, David Richardson Nicol acquired 49 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £164.64 ($216.57).

Shares of LON:BRW traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 371.20 ($4.88). 198,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 354.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.92. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 377 ($4.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRW shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

